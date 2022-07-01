ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Breaking: Max Scherzer Set To Come Off The IL And Rejoin Mets

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Snyder discusses the breaking news...

247sports.com

FOX Sports

Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Jacob deGrom report

Might Jacob deGrom leave the New York Mets and head to a division rival at the end of the 2022 season? According to one report, that’s a strong possibility. In April, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that, despite his injury, deGrom was planning on declining his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 season and becoming a free agent. On Saturday, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that if deGrom does opt-out, the Atlanta Braves will be favorites to sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter sets Major Career Milestone

"You feel like you're taking something that somebody else is doing, which is the players. I think I've had a lot of good players and a lot of opportunities," Showalter said of this milestone. "I wish i've had as many last team standings as Tommy has had," Showalter joked in...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom’s dominant rehab start will have Mets fans fired up

The New York Mets have managed to survive in the NL East and hold onto the top spot while star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom have been shelved with injuries. With both starters nearing their return, the excitement is building up in Queens. deGrom made a rehab start at Class-A St. Lucie on Sunday, and while it was a low-level minor-league rehab appearance, it’s safe to say that the 34-year-old looked ready to return to the big leagues. deGrom topped 100 MPH on his fastball in the outing, during which he pitched 1.2 innings and struck out five of the six batters he faced, per Deesha Thosar of the NY Daily News.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets ace Max Scherzer set to return Tuesday vs. Reds

The New York Mets are set to add an ace back into their starting rotation in the coming days. On Friday, Max Scherzer told reporters that he will return to the mound on Tuesday against the Reds in Cincinnati for his first major league start since mid-May. Scherzer further told...
CINCINNATI, OH

