East Greenwich, RI

This Week in EG Real Estate: 4-Bedroom Sells for $2.2M

By Mike Russo
eastgreenwichnews.com
 2 days ago

Above: 1000 Old Greenwich Drive sold for $2.225 million. Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/1/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13...

eastgreenwichnews.com

eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Sidewalk Sleepers, ‘Odd’ Rollerblader

9:20 a.m. – A Long Meadow Drive resident asked police to check on a skunk acting “irregular.” Police found the skunk under a grill. The animal control officer, who had also been called to the residence, asked that the skunk be euthanized in case of rabies. Upon a sergeant’s approval, the animal was euthanized and removed from the residence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car drives into side of East Providence Portuguese market

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car drove into the East Providence Portuguese Market on Warren Avenue Saturday night. The side of the building that the black Jeep Grand Cherokee drove is boarded up as of Sunday morning. The market does not appear to be open and is listed...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Warwick, RI
Business
City
Warwick, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
Warwick, RI
Real Estate
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Multiple Massachusetts Fire Departments battle huge fire involving landscaping materials

“Friday night’s fire was a long, challenging, and labor-intensive operation beginning around 1800 with units clearing around 0200 that morning. A fire broke out on Ryco’s property at 481 Wareham Street in their tenant’s agresource material yard. The multi-alarm fire involved our community partners from Raynham Fire Department Lakeville, MA Fire Department, Wareham Fire Department, Halifax Fire Department, Bridgewater Fire Department, Plympton Fire department, Carver Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and Brewster Ambulance Service.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

July 4th festivities, legends of music tribute concert, celebration of Joe Raposo among events coming to Fall River’s Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
tripsavvy.com

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

July 4th in the Ocean State – Fireworks, music, more

(developing, will be updated – send us events we should tell people about. New/changes are in RED) NOTE: There are MANY private events – restaurants and clubs hosting their own events – let your fingers do the googling or facebooking to find some near you. RIPTA will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Christmas Tree Shops Goes BYOB

In a world full of plastic, there's a chain that's been doing a great job reducing its carbon footprint. Switching the name from Christmas Tree Shops to simply CTS is not the only change this beloved network of stores has made, though. The company is now charging for bags at checkout -- if you don't bring your own, that is.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

The Blue Point Restaurant Starts a New Chapter in Acushnet

If you’re a fan of the the Blue Point Restaurant on social media you may have noticed that their has been a flurry of activity recently. If you’re a regular, you might have seen a couple of new faces at the bar or working in the kitchen. One of those individuals is Juan Gomez who is actually returning to his roots as the new chef/ co-owner of the Blue Point. Years ago, Juan got his start working in the kitchen along side longtime owner David Riccardi. After venturing off to chart his own path and culinary career, he’s returning to a place that kickstarted his journey. For the past few years Juan has been the head chef at Knuckleheads, but when an opportunity presents itself you have to take a leap of faith. The other half of this dynamic team is Natasha Silva, who brings extensive restaurant experience of her own as a bartender and front of the house manager. Its her presence that you see on social media and her drive to reach and engage new fans of the amazing food that Juan will be creating.
ACUSHNET, MA
Eater

A Jamaica Plain Irish Pub Returns After a Five-Year Closure

In recent years, Boston has lost a lot of bars that fit somewhere within the Venn diagram of Irish pubs, sports bars, and dives, due to pandemic-related challenges and other reasons. On rare occasions, they come back. This week is one of those occasions: Jamaica Plain’s Eugene O’Neill’s, an Irish pub that operated from 2012 to 2017, reopened this week in its old space at 3700 Washington Street, Boston, right across from the Forest Hills MBTA station, a relaunch three years in the making.
BOSTON, MA

