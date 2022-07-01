Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone named MEC Female Athlete of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Caroline Gillespie Cochran, 78 of Webster Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, seven days following the passing of her husband of 55 years, Melvin W. Cochran, who passed on June 23, 2022. She passed away of complications from pancreatic cancer, five days after learning of her diagnosis.She was the tenth and last child, born to Clarence W. and Bertha Baughman Gillespie, on May 23, 1944, in Buckhannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Eugene, Jimmy, Bernard and Felix and sisters, Helen, Louise and Lucille.Surviving is brother David of Webster Springs and sister Sammie (Bob) Allman of Buckhannon. She is also survived by son Max (wife Sandra) Cochran of Webster Springs; four grandchildren, Eddie Cochran, Max (wife Christina) Cochran Jr., Matthew (wife Vicky) Cochran, and Jessica Cochran; along with four great-grandchildren, Desirae, Matthew Jr., Grace, and Lauren; a great-great-granddaughter, Elena; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.Caroline was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God; she was a 1962 graduate of Webster Springs High School and Clarksburg Beauty Academy in 1963. After passing her WV state licensing exams, she operated her own beauty salon for 30 years in Webster Springs. She was originally hired by Charlie Dodd in 1969 as beautician for Dodd & Hurt Funeral Home and continued working when the business changed to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.She enjoyed traveling overseas and state side with her husband and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren at the beach. Caroline was a very competitive scrabble player. Reading historic fiction and WV murder mystery books was her pleasure. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating and Eulogy given by Jack Alsop. She will be laid to rest beside Melvin at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time.Please join the family for Graveside Services at 2:30 PM at Big Run Cemetery, Diana.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 839, Cowen, WV 26206.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO