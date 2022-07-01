ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone named MEC Female Athlete of the Year

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone added MEC Female Athlete of the Year to her list of accolades from...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

From the Bench: Former BHS Standout with Pedigree for Coaching, Chris Carey, to Head Indian Program

Sometimes, opportunity is created by a series of events that may be positive and negative. Such is almost certainly the case with Bridgeport’s Chris Carey. About this time two to three years ago, Carey seemed set. In his early 30s, he had a secure job at Mylan Pharmaceuticals on the professional front and he and his wife Erica were busy raising their two boys on the personal front. Things were good.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WDTV

Finding a place that feels like his RCB home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Flying Eagles lineman Logan McCartney has gotten a lot of looks in the last month from the college coaches around the area, collecting seven offers in a matter of weeks. McCartney’s story doesn’t stop there, to him, college is about more than just football, and he’s looking for the place that will feel like his RCB home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Buckhannon to host world marching band competition in July 2023

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — This time next year, thousands of visitors from across the globe will travel to Upshur County to attend the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 competition. Buckhannon has been selected to host the event July 17-24, 2023 on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College.
BUCKHANNON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, WV
Glenville, WV
Sports
Glenville, WV
Basketball
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump completes run across America

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A north central West Virginia man has completed his cross-country run, sporting a full Forrest Gump beard. Michael Wardian, originally from Fairmont, passed through West Virginia last week during his 3,234-mile run from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Now, as of 6 a.m. Friday, he had completed the journey […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athlete Of The Year#Shawna#Mec#Mec Female#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Caroline Gillespie Cochran

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Caroline Gillespie Cochran, 78 of Webster Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, seven days following the passing of her husband of 55 years, Melvin W. Cochran, who passed on June 23, 2022. She passed away of complications from pancreatic cancer, five days after learning of her diagnosis.She was the tenth and last child, born to Clarence W. and Bertha Baughman Gillespie, on May 23, 1944, in Buckhannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Eugene, Jimmy, Bernard and Felix and sisters, Helen, Louise and Lucille.Surviving is brother David of Webster Springs and sister Sammie (Bob) Allman of Buckhannon. She is also survived by son Max (wife Sandra) Cochran of Webster Springs; four grandchildren, Eddie Cochran, Max (wife Christina) Cochran Jr., Matthew (wife Vicky) Cochran, and Jessica Cochran; along with four great-grandchildren, Desirae, Matthew Jr., Grace, and Lauren; a great-great-granddaughter, Elena; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.Caroline was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God; she was a 1962 graduate of Webster Springs High School and Clarksburg Beauty Academy in 1963. After passing her WV state licensing exams, she operated her own beauty salon for 30 years in Webster Springs. She was originally hired by Charlie Dodd in 1969 as beautician for Dodd & Hurt Funeral Home and continued working when the business changed to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.She enjoyed traveling overseas and state side with her husband and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren at the beach. Caroline was a very competitive scrabble player. Reading historic fiction and WV murder mystery books was her pleasure. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating and Eulogy given by Jack Alsop. She will be laid to rest beside Melvin at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time.Please join the family for Graveside Services at 2:30 PM at Big Run Cemetery, Diana.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 839, Cowen, WV 26206.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WTAP

Boat capsized; body recovered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island. Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Meadow River is a sleeper for anglers

The Meadow River currently is being touted among tourists as a feisty little stream that offers a medley of opportunities for both anglers and kayakers. The Meadow’s shaded summer pools keep fishermen coming back year after year, and its lower reaches attract a growing number of kayakers in spring when the stream kicks up its whitewater heels.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WDTV

Sunset Drive-In opens after second setback

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Drive-In in Shinnston has had its share of issues this year, but the summer time staple is getting ready to welcome back guests. One of those issues was that the drive-in was broken into. Owner John Ellis said they took a lot of items...
SHINNSTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after Ohio River boat crash in Washington, WV

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 says one person died in a two-boat crash on the Ohio River in Washington, West Virginia. Responders included Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Blennerhassett VFD, Vienna VFD, plus the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR). Wood County 911 […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local veteran enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veteran, Rick Raab, enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna. Unlike other people who enjoyed the festival for reasons such as food, games, entertainment Raab enjoyed it for a different reason. “It does feel good and this is kind of like a coming home from...
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. The increase was passed by lawmakers earlier in the year in the 2022 session. In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele credited...
CHARLESTON, WV
worldnationnews.com

After abortion decision, clinic workers grapple with trauma

CHARLESton, WA ( Associated Press) – Danielle Maynes has squeezed the hands of hundreds of anxious patients lying on tables in the procedure room, which is now empty. She has recorded countless vital signs and given several snaps in the recovery area, which is now silent. Looking into every...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy