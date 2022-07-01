Police warn of ‘play’ money circulating in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool posted a warning about play money being circulated as real bills.

A picture of a $100 bill was posted on the department’s Facebook page to show what the money looks like.

Police say “play money” is printed on the bills but that whoever is passing them around has scratched that out.

Report any counterfeit bills to your local police department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.