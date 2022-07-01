ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Georgia bartender pleads guilty to distributing meth, fentanyl from L.A. to Georgia

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

VALDOSTA, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A Tifton resident who worked as a bartender while arranging substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl pled guilty to distribution.

Edgar Fernando Neri, aka “Colocho,” 21, of Tifton, Georgia, pled guilty to distributing methamphetamine before the U.S. Senior District Judge Hugh Lawson on June 21.

Neri faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum $1,000,000 fine. Neri’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to court records, GBI agents developed a confidential source (CS) in August 2021, who obtained information concerning the distribution of methamphetamine in Tifton, Georgia. The CS purchased from a local bartender known as “Colocho,” who encouraged the CS to buy more significant amounts of drugs that would come from a source in Los Angles, California.

During the investigation, Neri discussed with the CS about moving pounds of methamphetamine, several kilograms of cocaine, purchasing body armor, rifles, a rocket launcher, and rockets with his supplier in California.

Neri made several controlled purchases of methamphetamine, and he organized shipments of more methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, also referred to as “Percocet,” from the source in California. Packages containing three pounds of methamphetamine and 1,900 blue fentanyl pills were sent to Neri from the source in October 2021. Neri was taken in custody on Oct. 19, 2021.

Neri is being held responsible for distributing 1,209.93 grams of actual methamphetamine due to the high level of purity of the drug and 1,990 pills weighing 205.92 grams that contained fentanyl.

With assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the DEA, GBI, and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office investigated Neri’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. Mc Cullers is prosecuting the case.

WRBL News 3

