Broken Arrow, OK

City of Broken Arrow implements new, online system for residents to pay bills

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The city of Broken Arrow implemented a new utility billing and online payment system for residents.

According to an announcement on Facebook, the city said this system is “more secure, convenient and user-friendly,”

Residents are now able to access the new portal here. Anyone accessing the new system will have to register an account, according to the city.

When registering an account for the first time, the number of digits following the dash in the Account ID must be six digits, according to an announcement from the city. “For example, if your Account ID number is 25896-5896, you will enter 25896-005896. If your Account ID number is 25896-58, you will enter 25896-000058.”

Residents who were previously enrolled in autopay with Broken Arrow’s previous vendor must re-enroll with this new system.

Additionally, residents who pay using their bank account must notify their banks with their new Customer ID number and account ID number so the city of Broken Arrow utility payments will continue to post correctly.

Residents who make payments through U.S. Payments’ PaySite kiosks in retail locations, including the kiosk in the lobby at City Hall, will still be able to do so. The kiosks will accept payments 24 hours a day, according to the city.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
