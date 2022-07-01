ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slain NYC mom sold belongings before death to escape the ex she feared: local

By Georgett Roberts, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHOyp_0gSSodQe00

The young mom who was killed while walking with her baby on the Upper East Side spent the days and weeks leading up to her death selling her belongings so she could escape her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, locals said.

Azsia Johnson, 20, had been living at a domestic violence shelter in East Harlem with her 3-month-old daughter but when the infant’s father tracked down her whereabouts, she started selling her stuff to afford a new place to live.

“She said he knows where she is living. She try to leave, that’s why she selling me a lot of stuff,” said vendor India, 43, who hawks a variety of goods near East 104th Street and bought some of Johnson’s items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LCAo_0gSSodQe00
Azsia Johnson was shot in the head while walking with her 3-month-old on the Upper East Side Wednesday.

“She was afraid. She didn’t want the father to know where she lived.”

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson made plans to meet up with her ex, who family and law-enforcement sources say previously assaulted her and “stalked” her , because she felt bad that her daughter didn’t have a father in her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rG2ph_0gSSodQe00
Johnson had been selling items to a seller near the shelter she was staying in so that she could allegedly get away from her baby’s father.
J. Messerschmidt/NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omK3u_0gSSodQe00
A baby carrier was put up for sale outside of the shelter where Johnson was staying with her 3-month-old.
J. Messerschmidt/NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VDeG_0gSSodQe00
Locals said that the 20-year-old was selling items to accrue enough money to get away from the father of her 3-month-old.
J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

But while the young mom of two was walking with the child in a stroller near the corner of East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue , an assailant dressed in black shot her in the head at point-blank range and fled.

She was pronounced dead soon after at Metropolitan Hospital, while the child was unharmed.

Law-enforcement sources said cops are looking to speak with the ex-boyfriend in connection with the murder and he’s considered a person of interest in the slaying. But so far, no arrests have been made.

A little over a week before her death, Johnson sold India diapers, baby formula, baby clothes and a baby carrier and had planned to come back with more goods but never showed up, the vendor said.

“I remember I said to her, ‘What happen? What happen? Talk to me.’ She said, ‘India, I try to leave. He follow me, he follow me,’” India recalled.

“I was waiting for her. She trying to bring more stuff.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzTLI_0gSSodQe00
Lisa Desort, mother of Azsia Johnson, attends the vigil for her daughter.
Paul Martinka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jikWH_0gSSodQe00
Johnson was shot in the head at close range while pushing a stroller Wednesday night in the Upper East Side.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vNko_0gSSodQe00
A candlelit vigil was held for Johnson Thursday evening.
Paul Martinka

Johnson told India that she was trying to move out of the shelter and needed the money to find a new place.

“She was trying to leave because the [ex-]boyfriend was bothering her,” said India.

“It’s terrible … I feel bad … now she is dead.”

Comments / 3

ShortySlim
2d ago

This is such a sad story may God be with her family. This is just to much🙏🙏🙏

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
NBC New York

Medical Student Jumps to Save Friend After 2 Shot in Back of NYC Cab

The last thing Samy Shelbaya expected after a night out in Midtown was to be wrapping his friend's bullet wound in the back of a cab. The 22-year-old was one of two men in the back of a livery cab a few blocks north of Penn Station when a bullet whizzed into their ride home. Police said each was hit in the arm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Driver Ditches Jeep, Runs From Scene of Deadly Crash

A cyclist riding through the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon was struck and killed by the driver of Jeep who fled the area on foot. Hours after the 3 p.m. incident, police were still searching for the man responsible. Police said the 20-year-old cyclist was riding along Metcalf...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Teenager injured in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hughes Avenue and East 181st Street in the East Tremont section.Police say a teenager was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
