Normal, IL

Normal’s Hale Street to close on July 5

By Maggie Strahan
Central Illinois Proud
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hale Street in Normal will be closed for...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

 

Central Illinois Proud

Fireworks and music at Glen Oak Park

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– Glen Oak Park held its annual 3rd of July celebrations on Sunday. Many families showed up early in the afternoon to play at the park, go to the zoo, and have picnics. An estimated 3,000 people sat out on the lawn to grab some snacks and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Four displaced after electrical fire Friday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An electrical fire Friday afternoon left four occupants displaced after incurring an estimated $70,000 of damage. Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house near Forrest Hill and Bootz Avenues at roughly 3:22 p.m. to respond to a house on fire. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the upper level of the home.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries after fire at Morton home Sunday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire inspectors are working to learn the cause of a fire that damaged a Morton home on the corner of N. Main and E. Tyler Streets Sunday afternoon. According to Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly, fire crews responded to the fire just before noon. He said two people escaped the fire, and no one was injured.
MORTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur butchers prep for Fourth of July cookout crowds

DECATUR — After preparing for a long Fourth of July weekend, local butchers on Saturday were just getting started on one of their busiest days. “This is our busiest weekend of the year for sure,” said Zach Keck, co-owner of Decatur’s Notorious mEATS and the food truck Notorious P.I.G. BBQ.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

June 2022 Weather Stats for Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first month of the summer season is in the books for Central Illinois and the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Lincoln has compiled the data from across its forecast area to give a summery of what June 2022 was like. Precipitation. According to...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Second man dies after I-72 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: 2 extricated from rolled car on Route 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One car was involved in a rollover accident on Route 6 just south of the War Memorial Drive exit around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle rollover with reports of occupants. trapped. When they arrived, two...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man identified as driver of vehicle that plunged into Illinois River

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
OTTAWA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Who Drove Car into Illinois River Identified

Authorities have released the identity of the person who drove a vehicle into the Illinois River in Ottawa in the small hours of Thursday morning. La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch says the body of 20-year-old Tyler Carson of Ottawa was recovered by rescue workers in the early morning hours of Thursday. Events started when police tried to stop Carson's vehicle at Norris and Canal. Carson drove away, heading south on La Salle, across the Veterans Bridge and into Allen Park. Police then saw Carson drive the car over a bank and into the river. The subsequent search included multiple dive teams and sonar equipment from La Salle, Will and McLean counties. A forensic autopsy was conducted later in the day on Thursday. Those results are pending.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois 4th of July events to look out for

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Precision Planting building new operations center in Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Tremont-based company Precision Planting is expanding its footprint in Tazewell County. The company has announced plans to build a new 500,000-square-foot operations center in Morton. The facility will be located along Erie Avenue, south of the exit ramp from I-74 East to I-155 South. Precision Planting has been headquartered in Tremont […]
MORTON, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Champaign drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane. The victim told Champaign Police officers that he was in the front yard of a home when a vehicle sped past and he heard […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police share license plate reader policy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department shared their policy Friday on the potential automated license plate readers (ALPR) system that could be coming to the town. According to a Normal police press release, the policy is similar to the ones put into place by other local Illinois...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officers said a man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. In a news release, officers said they were called to an area near West Harrison Avenue and Private Street around 7 a.m. They stated a pickup truck was traveling east on Harrison while a motorcycle was […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 displaced after car crashes into Peoria building Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven people living in a Peoria home on N. University Street and W. Macqueen Avenue are now displaced after a car crashed into the building Thursday morning. Police received the call at 7:38 a.m. and learned the driver of a Chevy Cruz somehow lost control...
PEORIA, IL

