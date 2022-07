Florida made four-star edge rusher Rico Walker’s top five on Friday but it will take a lot for the Gators to land the North Carolina recruit. After releasing his list, Walker told 247Sports that a commitment was in the works and that he’d be announcing a decision “later in July or August.” He made official visits to UNC and Maryland in June and planned to take the rest in the fall, but now it sounds like those trips will come while he’s committed.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO