Powhatan, VA

School band leader, church minister arrested in Powhatan

By Jon Burkett
 2 days ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple investigations are underway into Powhatan middle and high school band leader and church music minister Andrew Clinton Snead, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Snead, 36, was arrested this week on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor while in his care.

The alleged crimes took place in April and May of 2022, according to court paperwork.

News of Snead's arrest was a shock for some former Powhatan students.

"At first I was like there's no way it's true. I couldn't believe it - I really couldn't," former student Lauren Johnson said. "It's hard to say anything without knowing anything because I looked up to him. He taught me everything I know."

The allegations against Snead do not involve his actions at May Memorial Baptist Church, Crime Insider sources said.

Snead "oversees all aspects of the 500+ student instrumental music program at Powhatan Middle and High Schools where his responsibilities include conducting two concert bands, string orchestra, symphony orchestra, various chamber ensembles, and the Powhatan High School Marching Band," according to the school's website.

"Everyone knows him. We live in a small town. If it is true, I'm so sorry to all the kids," Johnson said. "I hope they're OK. If he did this, I'm disappointed, utterly disappointed."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Powhatan Sheriff's Office at 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

