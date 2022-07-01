Breaking: Max Scherzer Set To Come Off The IL And Rejoin Mets

Might Jacob deGrom leave the New York Mets and head to a division rival at the end of the 2022 season? According to one report, that’s a strong possibility. In April, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that, despite his injury, deGrom was planning on declining his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 season and becoming a free agent. On Saturday, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that if deGrom does opt-out, the Atlanta Braves will be favorites to sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner.
