Monroe County, IN

Monroe County Courthouse Vandalized After Roe v. Wade Ruling

By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Bloomington police are seeking the public's help to track down the person believed to...

www.wibc.com

WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Monroe County war memorial, courthouse vandalized with pro-abortion rights messages

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — "Free the uterus." "Abort the court." The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who vandalized the county courthouse with pro-abortion rights messages in downtown Bloomington. The sheriff's office says the vandalism happened in broad daylight around 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27 on W. Kirkwood Avenue. Investigators released […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Morgan County Clerk, Auditor Candidate, Killed in Wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff's Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
WIBC.com

Man Crashes Car, Dies in Police Chase

PLAINFIELD, Ind.—The man who sped away from cops and crashed his car Saturday afternoon, has been identified as Dominique Jackson, 32. A news release from Plainfield Police says officers had responded to a call about a possible drunk driver about 1:20 p.m. When they caught up with the car it was swerving. They pulled it over on U.S. 40 at Catersburg Rd.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Dozens protest outside of the Vigo Co. Courthouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe V. Wade decision last week, protests have taken place across the country and in Vigo County. On Saturday, dozens gathered outside the Vigo County Courthouse to make their voices heard. Ana Smith said she was distraught when she heard the verdict. She […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Semi driver dies in I-70 crash in Putnam County

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — A semi-truck driver was killed Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, in a crash on Interstate 70 near Cloverdale. A preliminary investigation by State Police found that the 2001 Volvo semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 36 mile marker around 8:25 a.m. when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the semi and hit a guardrail. The impact from the crash caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, killing the driver.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers welcome new officers to District 5

GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. "I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members," said Schultz in a press release. "The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!"
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Plainfield PD pursuit leads to fatal crash, car up in flames

PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire. The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Saturday Night Violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS-One person was killed and at least six others were injured in various acts of violence that happened across Indianapolis Saturday night. At around 11 pm, IMPD heard about a shooting that happened on Gateway Court, which is just north of 38th street on the east side. Two people were found shot, but they survived and are being treated for their injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wibqam.com

Indiana hikers lost in Hoosier National Forest found after 'long search'

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana hikers are OK after they became lost in the Hoosier National Forest. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Monroe County emergency authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a Valparaiso man who said he needed help after he and his wife had gotten lost while hiking in the national forest's Charles C. Deam Wilderness.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

