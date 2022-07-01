ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Wadsworth Police ask residents to stay away from black bear

By Claire Geary
 2 days ago
The Wadsworth Police Department reported that there was a black bear sighting in the city on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

The bear was spotted in the Silvercreek/Meadowcreek neighborhoods during the morning hours.

Police remind residents to “not approach the bear or try to feed the bear,” and to keep a safe distance away from the animal. Additionally, police ask for adults to keep their eyes on small children or pets playing outside.

It is unknown if this is the same bear spotted in Norton on Wednesday.

The image on this story is a photo of a bear spotted in Norton earlier this week; the photo was not taken in Wadsworth.

RELATED: Norton Police ask residents to stay away from black bear

Watch video from Wednesday, June 29 of a bear spotted in nearby Norton:

Norton Police ask residents to stay away from black bear

