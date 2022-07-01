ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

You can now play the ‘all your base are belong to us’ game on Switch

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now play one of the internet’s most famous memes right on your Nintendo Switch. Zero Wing, which features the classic line “all your base are belong to us” during its introductory cutscene, is now available to play on the Sega Genesis app that’s accessible with a Nintendo Switch Online...

