ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Yarn 'explosion' in Canton the latest art exhibit from 'Just Imagine'

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNlJV_0gSSlWJ400

A yarn "explosion" currently spans two blocks through the heart of downtown Canton's Art District — it's the latest art exhibition from Just Imagine, a group that allows adults with developmental disabilities to express themselves through art.

In the front of the Just Imagine Gallery, you'll a see a colorful storefront with art of all types, but in the back, you'll find the ladies behind it.

“This is a disability services provider within Stark County. We serve just over 400 individuals with developmental disabilities here at Just Imagine,” said Rachel Doty, The Just Imagine Marketing manager.

Through their program, they encourage individuals to explore their artistic abilities and they can sell that art for profit.

“It's very important, just like you and I are pursuing our own career interests. It's important for adults with developmental disabilities to have those opportunities to pursue their career interests as well,” said Doty.

One of those individuals is Phyllis McDoucar; she’s pretty good at knitting and she does it fast.

“I did 30 of those things and a couple of small blankets,” said Phyllis.

Phyllis wanted to expand her artistic ability even further, so Rachel brought up yarn bombing and she loved it.

“So she's been working with a group of over 30 volunteers for about three months now,” said Doty.

With what they call the "Dream Team," they got to work, creating more than 400 pieces for their yarn explosion over a span of three months.

“You can see huge pieces that Phyllis made, but I made this one or another volunteer made this one. It's literally a massive mash-up of a bunch of different people's work,” said Laura Hollis, a volunteer with Just Imagine.

Amber Frenz has been a part of Just Imagine for nearly three years.

“What I take from knitting is it's relaxing and helps me like forget about the rest of the world,” said Frenz.

She, like everyone else, has been putting in the work for Friday's show, hoping it'll take people's breath away as they cover every piece of downtown Canton.

“I expect them to get mesmerized by it all, and all the hard work that we've done and the volunteers have done,” said Frenz.

The impressive display is a reminder for everyone that those with disabilities are not different than anyone else.

“I always say that adults with developmental disabilities are no different than people without — people of all abilities have the same dreams and goals in life and programs,” said Doty.

The exhibit will span two blocks through downtown Canton.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Delicious Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in the Cleveland area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for great Caribbean and Cuban food that wouldn't be out of place in Miami, you should visit this place in Old Brooklyn. Customers love their empanadas and trop chop chicken, which is a bowl filled with chicken, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and curry sauce. If you need something to drink, try the rose latte and Jamaica water (iced hibiscus tea).
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, OH
Entertainment
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Canton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Canton, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Art Gallery#Art Exhibit#Youtube Tv
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
10TV

Kids push paralyzed Akron man's tractor out of ditch

KENT, Ohio — People do great things all the time, and that's a wonderful thing. But, it's not every day you see a group of kids coming together to lend a helping hand. Yet, that's exactly what happened a few weeks ago to Akron native, 24-year-old Matt Parisi. He...
KENT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some great wings, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you love smoked wings, visiting this restaurant in Lakewood is a must. Customers can't get enough of the dry rub on the juicy wings. You can get a pound of wings for $11. The wings are served with your choice of sweet, spicy, jerk, or Carolina BBQ sauce, but plenty of customers eat the wings without any sauce because the wings provide more than enough flavor on their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints

Hot dogs! We've got your hot dogs here! There are plenty of great spots to get a dog around Northeast Ohio summer and no better way to get a taste of summer. Whether it's an old-school dog diner, a more contemporary bar, a food truck or a Cleveland staple, the town is blessed with cased meats from east to west.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy