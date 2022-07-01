PSP investigating string of burglaries at Mainline Pharmacy in Hastings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man and a woman are facing child endangerment charges after a one-year-old girl was found wandering the streets alone in North Apollo borough.Police said it happened Friday. And when she was returned to her home, they found the child's father, 31-year-old Joseph Hazlett, sleeping on the couch.Throughout the home, officers say they found animal feces, rotting food, and an infestation of insects.Police also arrested the child's mother, 27-year-old, Brandy Teeple.Hazlett is in the Armstrong County Jail on bond. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 13th.
