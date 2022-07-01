PSP investigating string of burglaries at Mainline Pharmacy in Hastings

Two people are facing drug charges after authorities said they found about $7,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine in a vehicle they were using, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a bench warrant on Collin Quakenbush 26, of Bradenville, before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Unity when they said they spotted him and Alisha N. McAteer, 28, of Latrobe jump out of an SUV and run away. The drugs and $7,000 were found in the vehicle, which was abandoned on Latrobe Crabtree Road, police said.

