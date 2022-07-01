ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AP source: Rudy Gobert traded by Jazz to Timberwolves

By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer
 2 days ago

(AP) — Rudy Gobert has been traded by the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal said.

Utah is getting four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, along with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and a first-round pick this year in Walker Kessler, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt was going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for Gobert.

