Bus driver strands passengers overnight in North Carolina

By Darran Todd, Amber Trent
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people were stranded overnight at a Raleigh bus station when the driver locked a bus and left, according to passengers.

It started with what was supposed to be a 15-minute stop in Raleigh, but it became a multi-hour delay.

Sherry Palmer, a passenger, said the bus arrived from New York at about 1 a.m. Friday morning, and the driver told the passengers to get off the bus and leave their items on it.

After getting off the bus, Palmer said the driver then locked the bus and left. She said about 40 people, some of them children, were stranded in the parking lot.

But her biggest concern was that her son’s oxygen tank charger was left in the locked bus.

“It’s terrifying; my kid is my life. I’m very upset with the way things went,” Palmer said.

EMS was called to help with the situation until the bus terminal opened at 3:30 a.m.

Palmer hoped they will be able to get on another bus and head home to Tennessee.

And after a delay of over five hours, the passengers have been able to leave the bus station.

In a statement, Greyhound said “We appreciate the patience of our customers as we worked through scheduling delays in Raleigh. According to regulations, drivers must meet a set number of rest hours. When there are changes for any reason within our network, occasionally those rest hours may be impacted. Our schedules are back on track and customers are now headed to their final destinations.”

Tracy Estep
2d ago

did they get their belonging back and the driver should be fired because he shouldn't have left them stranded

