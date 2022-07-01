ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Free Lake Access Day

City of Madison Wisconsin
 2 days ago

No permit is needed for any of the City of Madison boat launches on Saturday, July 2. Remember -- trailer parking...

www.cityofmadison.com

City of Madison Wisconsin

Week of July 4th - No trash pickup Monday, Fireworks, and more

A reminder that trash pickup is not happening on Monday, be smart and safe with fireworks, July is disability pride month, the Mad Lit downtown concert series is back, save the date for upcoming Coffee with a Cop and a neighborhood development meeting, and more!. Holiday Schedules for this week.
City of Madison Wisconsin

July Office Hours and Other Highlights for the Week of July 4, 2022

I will be hosting office hours on Thursday, July 7th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. I will be using Zoom (with video): REGISTER. Please use the registration above to get the Zoom link. When you register, you'll also get an e-mail reminder on the day of Office Hours. You can register in advance or the day of.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
City of Madison Wisconsin

Area activities and Weekly Events

Don't miss out Parks Alive, the next one is July 5th at Aldo Leopold Park. Come and register to vote. If you are registered request your absentee ballot @ https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ Love Your Neighborhood series. July 9: Check out the attached flyers for the upcoming Love Your Neighborhood series put on...
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
stevenspoint.news

DOT to start new I-39 construction project

MADISON – The Department of Transportation (DOT) North Central Region has announced a new project scheduled for I-39, from County X to the Marathon County line. Construction is scheduled to start July 5 and will be completed in mid-August. “Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and...
City of Madison Wisconsin

Updates & Week of July 4 Meetings of Interest for District 2

City meetings are mostly virtual with details listed in City Meetings of Interest below. Stay in touch with your neighbors through either Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc. or Campus Area Neighborhood Assoc. ____________________________. There are three sections to this week's update:. District 2 Updates. COVID-19 Resources & Information. City Meetings of Interest...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin | Weather

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a shed and camping trailer in Baraboo are a total loss after a fire late Wednesday night. The Baraboo Fire Department was called to Raven Acres Drive at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for an initial report of a house that may have been on fire. Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found it was a shed engulfed in flames.
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday. The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bail set for trio accused of kidnapping man in Madison, killing him near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set significant bail amounts Friday for three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage last month. All three defendants — 28-year-old Jesse Freiberg, 38-year-old Laura Johnson, and 21-year-old Ja’Kenya Patty — face one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Judge Troy Cross...
nbc15.com

Woman’s injury resolved by rib removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Maureen Alley was admitted to University Hospital after a massive blood clot was found in one of her veins, leading to surgery that would remove one of her ribs. Alley said she noticed her arm was purple and swollen, nearly double its size, after she finished...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two people hospitalized after motorcycle crash in rural Iowa County

HIGHLAND, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night. Crews were sent to the intersection of State Highway 80 and County Highway P at around 7:25 p.m. for a crash. Paramedics arriving on the scene found Good Samaritans giving CPR to the passenger of a motorcycle. The passenger was taken to UW Hospital by Medflight.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

Incidents listed are selected by the Officer In Charge of each shift that may have significant public interest. Incidents listed are not inclusive of all incidents. To view Calls for Services information, please visit communitycrimemap.com. Requests for information can be directed to the MPD Records Unit: (608) 266-4075. Incident Report...
