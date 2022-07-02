One killed in two-vehicle collision in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Porter Road in York County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, a 2005 Kia SUV was traveling east on Porter Road when it was struck by a 2008 GMC SUV that disregarded a stop sign.

The Kia SUV went out off the right side of the roadway and then struck a tree, according to Highway Patrol. The driver, Roy Brady Jr., 58, was transported to Piedmont Medical, where he later died.

The driver of the GMC SUV was not injured.

Troopers said this collision is under investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

