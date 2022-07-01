$2.5M secured for upgrades to Niles park

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Waddell Park could soon get some much-needed upgrades thanks to money secured by Congressman Tim Ryan.

The park in Niles is set to receive $2.5 million to install a splash pad, gazebo, pavilions, new restrooms, an ADA acessible playground, turf fields, and asphalt repairs to name a few.

Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz calls it outstanding news.

“A lot of attention is gonna go into Waddell Park. It’s needed and we’re very thrilled and excited that Congressman Ryan and his team came through for us,” said Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz.

The money for the park improvements was set aside through the new Community Projects Funding process.

It still needs to be approved by the full House and Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for his signature.

