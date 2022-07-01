ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Montana Planned Parenthood To Stop Selling Abortion Pills To Women From Wyoming

cowboystatedaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fearing possible civil and criminal repercussions, Planned Parenthood of Montana on Thursday announced it will stop supplying abortion pills to Wyoming women once the state’s abortion ban takes effect. Martha Fuller, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana,...

cowboystatedaily.com

Pamela Schaaf
1d ago

If there is not a current law on the books you would be doing nothing wrong to sell the pills to a women from Wyoming. PP is just jumping on the lets scare all women liberal bandwagon!

Guest
1d ago

That is good - Montana and Planned Parenthood can keep their baby death pills away.

