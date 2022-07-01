ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton Village, WY

Celebrate Independence Day 2022 in Teton Village

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Celebrate Independence Day in Teton Village with two days of fireworks, free concerts, and more!. On July 3, head over to the Jackson Hole bike park for Sunday Funday or the weekly disc golf singles tournament. The bike park is open 10 a.m.- 5...

Tips for a flawless Fourth in Jackson Hole

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Fourth of July weekend is upon us! It’s one of the busiest and most exciting weekends in Jackson for visitors and locals alike. It’s also often extra busy for local law enforcement and emergency responders. With so much going on, it helps to...
JACKSON, WY
Let Great Western Expeditons plan your next Jackson Hole trip

JACKSON, Wyo. — Each summer, locals look forward to having family and friends visit Jackson Hole. That’s what inspired Great Western Expeditions to go into business. After years of being a host, and sharing the best parts of the valley, Great Western Expeditions is here to help with the sometimes overwhelming task of planning and implementing the perfect trip for visitors.
JACKSON, WY
Breakdown: Summer construction projects across town

JACKSON, Wyo. — Throughout the summer, multiple construction projects will be underway in the Town of Jackson. Public right-of-way projects include the Rancher Complete Street Project and the Pearl Avenue Sidewalk Project, which will be ongoing into the fall season. Below is a breakdown of what’s in the pipeline for future improvements.
JACKSON, WY
Draft horse show set to take place in Rigby this weekend

RIGBY — A local family event will return for its second year of entertainment this holiday weekend. The Snake River Draft Horse Show is a three-day event that begins July 1. The show will run for about 2.5 hours each day at Wind River Arena, located at 70 N. 4600 E. in Rigby. The event first started in 2020 and after not taking place last year, chairman of the show Wade Thornley said organizers are looking forward to being back.
RIGBY, ID
Pet of the Week: Meet the Gatitos

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s a kitten fiesta!. Meet Uno, Dos, Tres and Cuatro, the Gatitos Crew! These four petite kittens are here to spice up your life. Adding one of these gatitos to your everyday mundane routine will ensure that every day feels like a fiesta. Available for...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Airport Reopens With New Eco-Friendly $44 Million Runway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The busiest international airport in the state is back in business. After a 78-day closure, the Jackson Hole Airport – with its new, eco-friendly, $44 million runway – resumed service Tuesday. And the first flight, an American Airlines jet,...
JACKSON, WY
Yellowstone Safari Park discussed at ‘grievance meeting’ in Madison County

REXBURG — The topic of an upcoming Yellowstone Safari Park or “game ranch” was discussed during a June 29 Madison County Commissioners Meeting. Jared Sommer, the owner of Yellowstone Safari Park, spoke to commissioners and local residents to try and ease concerns among the neighbors who will be living near the park, after a flyer made its way around Facebook this month, detailing concerns about the “game ranch,” which is set to be built at 2246 West 4000 North in Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Coroner requests help in locating next of kin

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Coroner’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating the next of kin of Michael Stephen Craig, who was born on Oct. 22, 1954. If the public has any information, please contact the Coroner’s office via phone at 307-249-6267 or by e-mail at bblue@tetoncountywy.gov.
Incident management team arrives as Sandy Fire grows to 99 acres

BONDURANT, Wyo. — The Sandy Fire burning in the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest has spread to 99 acres in size. According to the Forest Service a Type 3 incident management team has arrived and will assume command tomorrow. A Type 3 incident management team is mobilized to provide command and control and assist the Forest by managing the fire suppression operations.
BONDURANT, WY
Explainer: The science behind fire danger ratings and regulations

JACKSON, Wyo. — What do the different fire danger ratings and restrictions actually mean? It’s all about math, said Evan Guzik. Guzik is the public affairs specialist for Bridger-Teton National Forest and Teton Interagency Fire crewmember. Fire danger is a careful calculation, he said. “There’s no social component;...
ENVIRONMENT
Nampa man dies in crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A car crash in eastern Idaho has killed an 88-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho State Police said on Friday. ISP began investigating the crash at 12:38 a.m. It occurred on westbound U.S Highway 20 in Fremont County, according to an ISP news release. The man...
NAMPA, ID
Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
