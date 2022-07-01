ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles unfinished in storage

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXtGQ_0gSSi7g100

DETROIT [AP] — The global shortage of computer chips and other parts forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter.

The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June and expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.

The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago, The Associated Press reported.

The chip shortage has vexed automakers across the globe since 2020, forcing many automakers to temporarily close factories and trim production. The shortage has limited the supply of new vehicles on dealer lots in the U.S. to around one million when in normal years it’s about four million at any given time.

That has pushed prices to record levels and limited vehicle selections, but it’s also led to strong profits for most automakers.

“We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent-up customer demand for our vehicles,” GM said in a statement.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
Truth About Cars

Report: GM to Replace Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana with EVs in 2026

Word on the street is that General Motors will be discontinuing its existing full-size vans to make way for electrified alternatives. While the gut reaction may be to recoil in disgust at the very premise that Euro vans would dare usurp the rightful place of one of the most venerable working vehicles in North America, it might be worth remembering that the Ford Transit has managed to supplant the Econoline/E-Series rather effectively.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Detroit Lsb Ap#The Associated Press
CBS LA

State gas tax rises Friday to an estimated54 cents a gallon

On Friday, California's gas tax will jump from around 51 cents a gallon to about 54 cents a gallon. The rise in the gas tax comes the same weekend that AAA estimates 2.7 million people will hit the road, despite the average gas price in California soaring to more than $6 a gallon. "It's getting crazy," driver Elliot DeJesus told CBSLA. "My car used to be $40 to fill up. Now it's $69.45 — I'm over it." Another SoCal driver, Donna Horn, said she knew the price hike was coming, which is why she was trying to fill up on Thursday. "I'm very unhappy....
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Wary, Skeptical About Upcoming Changes

Ford dealers are expected to play a key role in The Blue Oval’s pivot all-electric vehicles, and as such, they will be subject to many recent changes their business model. As Ford Authority previously reported, these changes are expected to run the gamut from digital sales to fixed prices, although many of the details about the changes are in flux. Given the unprecedented nature of what Ford wants its dealers to do, some franchise holders are concerned about how the company is treating them, as a new report from The Wall Street Journal demonstrates.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

GM Won’t Sell India Plant To Great Wall Motor After All

GM has announced that it will not sell the GM Talegaon plant in India to Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor after all, reversing a deal that has been in the works for several years. As GM Authority covered late last month, GM has faced several setbacks in selling the GM...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Expedition Production Briefly Axed Certain Features

The ongoing global microchip shortage has stressed automakers across the industry, and The Blue Oval has certainly felt the pressure too. The 2022 Ford Expedition has been subject to many constraints due to limited microchip supply, and has already had certain features withheld. As previously reported by Ford Authority, features such as second-row climate controls, Active Park Assist 2.0, along with auto stop/start have been constrained from the full-size SUV. According to Cars Direct, several of these technologies may have made their way back to the Expedition, although some examples had some of them excluded.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s CarBravo Now Open For Business

CarBravo, a new GM-backed used car shopping service, is now open for business. Last year, GM Authority covered GM’s application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to secure the CarBravo trademark. General Motors launched the service earlier this year for dealer enrollment, and now, the consumer side is open.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Crude Oil Analysis Points To Bullish Turnaround

Crude oil experienced a significant drop in price over the past two weeks. This week, however, it appears the energy commodity is bouncing back to the bullish side. The fall in the price of oil since May was triggered by the fear of a recession, in the US in particular, and numerous central banks’ moving against inflation with rate hikes, leading to slowing economic growth.
TRAFFIC
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Express To Drop Duramax Turbo-Diesel 2.8L Engine

GM added its torque-rich and fuel-efficient 2.8L I4 LWN turbo-diesel Duramax engine to the Chevy Express order book for the 2017 model year. GM Authority has now learned the 2023 Chevy Express will not be available to order with this four-cylinder diesel engine after the American automaker elected to drop it from the van’s list of available options.
CARS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy