Thanks to Byron Buxton, the bleak outlook that the Minnesota Twins had entering the ninth inning of Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles turned around 180 degrees. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Byron Buxton came to the plate with a man on. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Buxton sent a ball over the left field wall, sending the Minnesota fans into a state of euphoria and giving his Twins a 3-2 win.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO