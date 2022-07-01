Rutland woman arrested for allegedly lying to buy gun

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Rutland woman has been charged with making false statements to a firearms dealer. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Morgan Gates, 27, was arrested on June 30.

According to the criminal complaint, Gates tried to buy a gun at a Rutland dealer with a federal firearms license on June 29. DOJ said the dealer had reason to believe that Gates was an active drug user, so they delayed her purchase and contacted the Rutland Police Department.

While police investigated the attempted purchase, detectives learned that Gates had successfully bought a Glock Model 45 9x19mm handgun from a different dealer in Rutland on June 29. During a search of Gates’ home, police did not find the Glock but did find ammunition of multiple calibers and an empty box of 9x19mm ammunition. The Glock has still not yet been recovered.

If convicted, Gates could face up to 10 years in prison. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.