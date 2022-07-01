ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland woman arrested for allegedly lying to buy gun

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEQN0_0gSShljv00

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Rutland woman has been charged with making false statements to a firearms dealer. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Morgan Gates, 27, was arrested on June 30.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to the criminal complaint, Gates tried to buy a gun at a Rutland dealer with a federal firearms license on June 29. DOJ said the dealer had reason to believe that Gates was an active drug user, so they delayed her purchase and contacted the Rutland Police Department.

While police investigated the attempted purchase, detectives learned that Gates had successfully bought a Glock Model 45 9x19mm handgun from a different dealer in Rutland on June 29. During a search of Gates’ home, police did not find the Glock but did find ammunition of multiple calibers and an empty box of 9x19mm ammunition. The Glock has still not yet been recovered.

Albany man shot by police indicted for assault, menacing

If convicted, Gates could face up to 10 years in prison. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

Related
VTDigger

State police arrest man who broke into Bristol home

Vermont State Police charged an unruly New Hampshire man with aggravated assault and unlawful trespassing after he broke into a Bristol house early Saturday and tried to attack residents, according to a police report. At 2:25 a.m., troopers responded to a disturbance on Carterville Road and found that Isaac Crawford,22,...
BRISTOL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman charged with assault in Bradford

BRADFORD — A 30-year-old resident of Wells River was arrested for simple assault following an incident in Bradford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical fight that took place at the Bliss Village Store on Main Street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the report, Elizabeth Boorse...
BRADFORD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man held without bail after domestic assault

WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited for aggravated domestic assault following an incident in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at a home on Davidson Hill Road at around 1:00 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Tyler Marston...
WESTMINSTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man held without bail following assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of a family fight on Clinton Street at around 2:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Joshua Thibeault, 37, of Springfield, assaulted a household family member. Thibeault was placed under...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Federal Firearms License#Police#Doj#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica

Friends of the Mad River is hosting a Community Chat next Tuesday on what the Mad River Valley can expect as climate change continues to impact the area. We’re heading into National Grill Month and getting you ready for your Fourth of July barbecues. Our Cat Viglienzoni learned all the secrets behind Bluebird Barbecue’s Alabama White Sauce from Chef Dan Miele.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Sheriff declines to step down after his arrest

MIDDLEBURY — Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to two felony sexual assault charges, following a months-long investigation into allegations of abuse reported by a woman with whom he was in a relationship. While Newton’s conditions of release preclude...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WMUR.com

3 people injured after car crashes into telephone pole in Walpole

WALPOLE, N.H. — Police in Walpole are investigating a crash that temporarily knocked out power to part of the town. The crash happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. Saturday near Walpole Middle School. Investigators said the three occupants were injured after their car failed to navigate a turn and struck...
WALPOLE, NH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy