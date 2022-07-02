ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Prime Day deal: This is the cheapest OLED TV ever

By Louis Ramirez
 1 day ago

The first time I saw an OLED TV selling for $999 I thought it was the most epic deal ever. A year later, that same TV crashed to $899. Suddenly, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy were duking it out to see which retailer would offer the cheapest OLED TV deal of all time. Well, Amazon is the current king thanks to this early Prime Day deal.

Right now you can get the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED TV for just $739.99 at Amazon . To be fair, this TV has been on sale for $799 since Memorial Day, but Amazon just shaved another $60 off this weekend for a total savings of $460 off its full price of $1,199. It's hands down one of the best 4th of July sales of all time (and the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjBHG_0gSShgKI00

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $739 @ Amazon
The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, plus webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $799 . View Deal

If you're in the market for one of the b est OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution — that's 4K — and HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers great savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for well under its MSRP. All sizes are currently on sale. Make sure to follow our OLED TV deals coverage for more discounts.

pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG smart TVs, iPhone cases, and more

Today’s best deals start with one of Apple’s most popular laptops, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available for $1,198 after receiving a $101 discount that represents 8 percent savings on its Silver color variant. This will get you a new laptop with a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is your chance to get a 55-inch QLED TV for less than $430

If you’ve been perusing the Walmart TV deals recently, then it’s probably safe to say that you’re looking for a good deal on a TV that will add to your home theater system. If you’re familiar with TCL, then you know that the company makes great budget-friendly TVs that are packed with nice features. While you usually have to pay $700 to get the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, Walmart has a great sale bringing it down to $428 — a pretty nice $272 discount, all things told.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

Score epic July 4th tech deals on Apple, Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG

​​​​​​— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The 4th of July is finally here and we're celebrating with a summer shopping spree on all our favorite tech essentials. In honor of the nation's birthday, tons of customer-favorite retailers are dishing out epic 4th of July tech deals on laptops, headphones, TVs and so much more. We rounded up the best of the best to help you snag the hottest tech for less.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

You Can Now Stream Xbox Games From A New Samsung TV, No Console Required

The Samsung Gaming Hub is launching today, June 30, affording owners of Samsung's newest TVs the ability to play games directly from the TV without the need for a console. Perhaps the most substantial and noteworthy element of the Samsung Gaming Hub is its Xbox app that lets Game Pass Ultimate members stream games from the Game Pass catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest July 4th deals will get you insane savings on iPhones, laptops, smart TVs and more

We have found many great devices on sale at Best Buy, where 4th of July deals will help you save big bucks on some of the best devices. First up, we have the iPhone 13 lineup that is now receiving up to $800 savings in select models when you trade in your old or damaged phone and by activating your device on Verizon or AT&T. Or get up to $540 on higher-end models available from T-Mobile.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung S95B OLED TV review: A legitimately revolutionary TV

There’s a good chance you’ve already heard plenty about the Samsung S95B OLED TV — much of it wildly positive, some of it wildly confusing. I’m here to throw some more weight behind the former and clarify the latter. Here’s the short version of this review:...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung Smartphone Deals Ahead of Prime Day 2022: Shop Savings on Galaxy S22, Z Fold3 and More

July 4th weekend is here, which means now is the time to take advantage of the deep discounts — especially deals on the hottest tech and electronics. The Samsung Fourth of July Sale is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Don't miss out on the major savings on Samsung's high-performance phone options, especially when you trade in older devices.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Get up to $100 Off Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 With Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale

Get your back-to-school shopping done early with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch available at Best Buy. You can save up to $100 right now on this already affordable tablet. The Galaxy Tab A8 is the perfect versatile tablet for students and workers alike. It offers 2-in-1 capabilities of both a tablet and a PC -- so you get the best of both worlds without hurting your wallet. This Fourth of July sale drops the prices down to as little as $250 for a limited time only.
ELECTRONICS
Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

