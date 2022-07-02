Early Prime Day deal: This is the cheapest OLED TV ever

The first time I saw an OLED TV selling for $999 I thought it was the most epic deal ever. A year later, that same TV crashed to $899. Suddenly, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy were duking it out to see which retailer would offer the cheapest OLED TV deal of all time. Well, Amazon is the current king thanks to this early Prime Day deal.

Right now you can get the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED TV for just $739.99 at Amazon . To be fair, this TV has been on sale for $799 since Memorial Day, but Amazon just shaved another $60 off this weekend for a total savings of $460 off its full price of $1,199. It's hands down one of the best 4th of July sales of all time (and the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen).

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $739 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, plus webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $799 . View Deal

If you're in the market for one of the b est OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution — that's 4K — and HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers great savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for well under its MSRP. All sizes are currently on sale. Make sure to follow our OLED TV deals coverage for more discounts.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.