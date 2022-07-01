Special Weather Statement issued for Guernsey, Muskingum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, New Franklin, Brimfield, Canal Fulton and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO