Hot dogs, chips, potato salad are how much? Fourth of July food prices have skyrocketed

Grab a home-made burger and fries while you can.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. For restaurants that have been around for decades, they become part of the fabric of a community. Families return and bring their children. Then, their children bring their own children to the restaurant. There is a familiarity to it. In many ways, the restaurant becomes a home away from home. However, even those restaurants that have been around for generations, there is always the lingering possibility of closure. That is exactly what is happening to a Tucson staple, and with its coming closure, it will leave a hole in the restaurant community here in the Old Pueblo.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 29 DAYS AGO