FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A man and woman from Fort Madison are facing drug related charges and a child endangerment charge. Jerry Beames, 54, and Sherri Beames, 38, were arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of 35th St. in Fort Madison following the execution of a search warrant at the home by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO