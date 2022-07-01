‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ screening comes to a Fort Worth drive-in powered by Ford EV truck

Ford Motor Company is bringing a storm to Fort Worth to kickoff its drive-in theater series with a screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Fort Worth’s Coyote Drive-In has been chosen as the first city on Ford’s Summer Supercharge drive-in theater series. The new Marvel Studios flick will screen Thursday at 9 p.m. at 223 NE 4th St.

The event pushes the parallel between the the titular Marvel character and the F-150 Lighting truck — both being strong and powerful forces, as Ford and advertising agency, Wieden+Kennedy New York, sees it.

To kickoff the screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Ford is bringing an arcade, marquee, live local band and numerous vendors to the event, all powered by the F-150 Lighting’s Pro Power Onboard feature.

The Pro Power Onboard feature enables up to 9.6-kilowatts of exportable electricity , that can also be used while the vehicle is in motion.

Ford is bringing “Driver Kits” to the event, containing a Ford branded director’s chair, tote bag, an F-150 Lightning theater poster and even a projector. Classic merchandise that highlights drive-in history will also be at the supercharged event.

Drive-in doors open at 6 p.m. and attendees will have a chance to win a “Driver Kit” by scanning a QR code. This event marks the first of three drive-in events Ford is bringing to local communities this summer.

Admission to the event is free, but fans need to register here for tickets .

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey alongside King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), to face down a new threat, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).