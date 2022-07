Two people were arrested after a Landers homeowner called 9-1-1. while watching them enter, burglarize, and vandalize his vacant house on his security camera. According to Sheriff’s records, at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, June 30 the owner of a home in the 60400 block of Stearman Road in Landers was notified by his security system and watched Breanna McCormick, 18 and Perry Ligon, 19, force entry into the home and cause about $25,000.00 in damage.

