Stories with Music Library Concert Series

By Anna Meyers
 2 days ago

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM)- Starting July 6th, the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes is bringing Stories with Music to a local library near you.

All ages are invited to this free family friendly summer concert series. Three different groups of Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Musicians are performing over 20 concerts over Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga (N.Y.) counties. Some of the stories include “Hansel and Gretel” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King”.

FL Woodwind Quintet performing “Hansel and Gretel” (H&G) includes: Laura Campbell, Richard MacDowell, Lesley McClelland, David Resig, Claire Tuxill McKenney, and Rosanna Moore.

The Edgewood Piano Trio performing “In the Hall of the Mountain King” (IHMK) includes: Margaret Matthews, Eric Johnson and, Gwen Beckman.

And the Harp and Friends story performance will be announced soon.

The goal of the concerts is to give “personal and unique instrumental introductions and a fun new way to tell an old tale. The summer concert series is free to attend and open to those of all ages.

The schedule and libraries are as follows:

Credit: OSFL

The sponsors for the event include: Douglas G Anderson—Leigh R Evans Foundation, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, New York State Council on the Arts’s Decentralization Program, administered regionally by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, Edith Saxton Fund for Steuben County Youth Services, administered by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, and Schuyler County Fund and the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes.

