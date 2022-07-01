ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you need to know about Milwaukee's July 3 lakefront fireworks

By Madison Goldbeck
Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks are returning to the lakefront this summer for the first time in two years.

On Sunday, July 3, the fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. and last 45 minutes.

The best viewing locations include Veterans Park, Bradford Beach and Lake Park.

This year's fireworks will be launched from a barge on Lake Michigan and a roped-off section of Veterans Park.

Parking

Cash-only parking at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive and are first-come, first-served.

There are no in-out privileges once a vehicle parks on the grounds.

Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed at 6 p.m. or once lots reach capacity. It will reopens after the display.

No overnight parking is allowed. All vehicles will need to leave after the firework display ends.

Parking prices : $25 car; $50 car plus trailer; $75 RV; $100 RV plus trailer

Saturday, July 2 camping

Overnight camping is not permitted in any Milwaukee County Park. Parks close at 10 p.m.

Anyone camping in Veterans Park will be doing so at their own risk, officials say.

No overnight parking is allowed on Saturday or Sunday.

Trash

Sunday's free firework show attracts up to 50,000 people to the Milwaukee lakefront. Park officials are asking visitors to help keep the park clean by taking their trash home with them.

Everyone parking in Veterans Park will be given a trash bag.

Park clean-up

Milwaukee County Parks are also seeking volunteers to help clean up the lakefront before and after the fireworks.

Cleanup help will be needed along the beach following the July 3 fireworks starting at midnight until 4 a.m. On July 5, help will be needed at various parks throughout Milwaukee County.

To sign up for your preferred time slot and park, click here.

Vendors

Food vendors and beer tents will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Remember to also drink water!

Most vendors will be cash only.

Milwaukee Parks Foundation will host a 50/50 raffle and collect donations to benefit Milwaukee County Parks from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Events

Gift of Wings will host a kite festival above the park and give kite-flying free lessons.

It will take place in the designated kite-flying area in Veterans Park.

You can bring your own kite or buy one at the Gift of Wings kite store.

For any additional information, click here.

