Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas company reducing emissions with goats

By Elena Ramirez
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Oklahoma Gas has partnered with Goats on the Go to reduce methane emissions, according to a press release.

Goats will be used to clear weeds and brush from areas for AOG. This method of clearing is called “targeted grazing” and ensures the goats do not clear out other vegetation. Targeted grazing controls vegetation without erosion, chemicals or burning of fossil fuels, according to the press release.

The goats will stay contained in temporary electric fencing that is solar-charged. The goats are not aggressive toward people.

“They provide natural fertilizer and make an overall positive environmental impact, sustain things naturally, and the goats love their work. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Andrew Goldsmith of Goats on the Go.

Goats on the Go serves the Fort Smith area including Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Scott, western Logan County, and eastern Sequoyah and Leflore County in Oklahoma, according to the release. The partnership with AOG is part of the company’s commitment to a sustainable energy future.

