ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in Jennings on Wilborn Drive where police said a 19-year-old was shot in the chest. A car at the scene was hit with multiple bullets. The teen was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.

JENNINGS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO