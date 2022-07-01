ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Becker Township - Notice of Public Hearing

By Editorials
patriotnewsmn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that the Becker Township Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Becker Town Hall, 12165 Hancock Street. The Planning Commission will hold the following public hearing:....

patriotnewsmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

State takes lead in U Twin Cities sewer explosion investigation

The State Fire Marshal's Office has taken the lead in an investigation of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus that happened on Thursday. Fire Marshal Jim Smith said that the Metropolitan Council, the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the university are all working together to examine the state of sanitary sewer systems starting at the site of the fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
worldnationnews.com

Business people: Owner names new president at Apple Valley

Owner corpName a company that manufactures plumbing technology for residential and industrial use. andres caballero President of its Apple Valley-based Building Solutions – North America Division and member of the Executive Committee. Caballero was with Honeywell InternationalLeading its environmental and control solutions, construction solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

Delano 4th of July Celebration Sunday Events

The Wright County community of Delano hosts one of the biggest 4th of July celebrations in the state, and there are numerous reasons to enjoy the day in Delano today. Sunday’s featured events include a community worship service, a vintage item sale and flea market, a street art festival, and bingo in the park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Becker, MN
krwc1360.com

Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it’s the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis minimum wage increase starts today

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Starting today the minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased for all workers within city limits. Minimum wage in the City of Lakes increased to $13.50 per hour at small businesses (defined as having less than 100 employees) and $15 at large businesses (100 or more). "The...
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Planning Commission#Xcel Energy#The Public Hearing#P O Box 248
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Brewery Sends Spent Grains to the Farm

What happens to the grains left over after brewing a batch of beer?. Omni Brewing Co. in Maple Grove passes spent grains along to local farmer who gives them to his cattle, goats, and chickens. “It’s a great supplemental source of feed for a variety of different animals,” said Gerry...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
740thefan.com

Gasoline cause of explosion on U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Authorities believe gasoline dumped into the sewer lines was the cause of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and, while they were fighting that fire, they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers into the air nearby.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

Minneapolis has issued a plea to residents to refrain from calling 911 if they have noise complaints about fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. The city issued an advisory on Sunday, noting that on the typical July 4th evening Minneapolis' 911 operators receives "hundreds of calls per hour, most of which are related to fireworks noise complaints."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Martin Curtis Cook, 57 of Minnetonka, MN 55345 - MSD harassment restraining order violation. Isaac Richard Arnold, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD dangerous weapons, disorderly conduct & obstruction. Gerald Gene Jones, 45 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic assault & 4th degree damage to property. Kevin Bryan Yanez, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & GM 3rd degree DWI controlled substance. Alexander Joseph Robertson, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Elizabeth Mae Yanish, 36 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM DWI, DWI test refusal & MSD open bottle. Joscelyn Anne Offerdahl, 22 of Monticello, MN 55362 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Tyler James Petzel, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM DWI. Maria Erica Kristin-Sada Harris, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault & threats of violence. Travis Francis Jaeger, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention orders. Carl Michael Balloy, 25 of South Haven, MN 55382 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jennifer Kay Brandell, 40 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 25 of Albert Lea, MN 56007 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Justin James Smolak, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Gustav Edward Stodieck, 26 of Cambridge, MN 55008 - an Aitkin Co. warrant. Kristina Marie Wald, 49 of Howard Lake, MN 55349 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Tre Nicolai Terry-Olsen, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Crow Wing Co. warrant. Kendall Nathaniel Richardson, 22 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lance Thomas Villebrun, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dillon Matthew Grimes, 32 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kevin Allen LeClaire, 28 of Anoka, MN 55303 - Goodhue Co., Sherburne Co. & State of Wisconsin warrants. Joshua Dale Fehr, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Hennepin Co., Sherburne Co., Saint Louis Co., State of Iowa, & State of Wisconsin warrants. Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jonathan Thomas Correll, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 27, 2022. June 20th: Jerico James Beith, 41 of Kimball was arrested in Meeker Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance. Jordan Kadeem Buggs, 28 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Daniel Harold Gazett Jr, 57 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - charge of domestic assault. Mark Anthony Nelson, 26 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Angela Ann Ostwald, 49 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Keith Brandon Ostwald, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - violation of no contact order. Victor Lee Trawick, 52 of St Cloud was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - Felon unlawfully in possession of machine guns & short-barreled shotguns.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy