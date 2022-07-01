Vogue Tavern is a mountain of fun — and good eats

There are several foods associated with the summer season, like hot dogs, burgers, and corn on the cob. But these cookout staples are just the beginning. Summertime also means a number of fruits are finally back in season, including watermelon, peaches, and blueberries – the latter of which is apparently exceptionally popular among those that do their grocery shopping at Trader Joe's. The grocer's website says of its bloob-selling habits, "We sell a staggering amount of blueberries at Trader Joe's, especially during the summer months. In fact, truckloads would not be an inaccurate description of the amount." Therefore, we can't say we're entirely surprised that the chain's newest dessert item is inspired by the top-selling superfood.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO