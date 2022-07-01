ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Over 8,400 abortions: Indiana statistics on 2021 terminated pregnancies

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5B7m_0gSSc5YT00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health released a data report Friday regarding abortion statistics last year in the state, showing that over 8,400 people terminated a pregnancy in 2021 in Indiana.

The total number of reported pregnancy terminations in the state for the entire year was 8,414, the report said. Of those, over 94% of the patients were Indiana residents.

465 of the pregnancy termination patients were from out of state, according to IDOH. The state with the most residents that traveled to Indiana for an abortion last year was Kentucky.

These numbers are a part of a two-year upward trend of pregnancy terminations in the state. Both resident and non-resident abortion numbers grew from 2019 to 2020 and grew again from 2020 to 2021. The graph representing this increase can be seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ET4ko_0gSSc5YT00
Graph via the Indiana Department of Health

The average age of a patient who got an abortion in 2021 in Indiana was 27, with patients ranging in age from 12 to 55. Around 58.7% of the year’s abortions had patients between 20 and 29 years old, with the second-highest age demographic being patients under 20 at 8.7%. 67 patients were under 16 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yB2Fj_0gSSc5YT00
Graph via the Indiana Department of Health

With regards to race and ethnicity, almost half, or 47.77%, of the people who received pregnancy terminations reported their race as White and nearly one-third, or 35.35%, said they were Black or African American. Additionally, Hispanic or Latino-identifying people accounted for 9.90% of terminations in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XLiB_0gSSc5YT00
Graph via the Indiana Department of Health

A vast majority, around 86%, of the people who reported receiving an abortion were unmarried at 7,256. With regards to education, over 91% of those who had terminations had at least a high school diploma or GED.

Outside of demographics, the report provided specific information on the types of abortions that were provided and when they were completed in the pregnancy.

In 2021, the report said, 68.09% of all terminated pregnancies occurred at eight weeks gestation or less and terminations that occurred at 14 weeks gestation or more occurred at an acute care hospital. A full graph breaking down all the reported gestation times of terminated pregnancies can be seen below.

Graph via the Indiana Department of Health

Non-surgical pregnancy terminations were more common than surgical in 2021, with abortion pills such as Mifepristone and Misoprostol accounting for 4,791 terminations. Of the 8,414 women who had a terminated pregnancy in 2021, 66 had an unsuccessful first attempt and had to return to the facility for an additional procedure.

In addition to unsuccessful first attempts, the report listed other abortion complications patients reported experiencing. According to IDOH, no maternal deaths were reported from abortions in 2021 and 49 patients experienced a total of 51 complications. Those complications, which include cervical lacerations and hemorrhages, are graphed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2397Q8_0gSSc5YT00
Graph via the Indiana Department of Health

At the end of the report, the IDOH acknowledged that reporting pregnancy terminations does have limitations. The full statement regarding accuracy is below.

“Demographic and pregnancy history are reported by the patient, so the information reported is subject to bias, or error. Additionally, patients who required a second procedure to complete the termination may have reported the second procedure as a new record or visited a different facility to complete the procedure; either scenario would lead to a false increase in the number of terminations reported to the Indiana Department of Health. The number could also be falsely inflated if a patient had an incomplete procedure but ultimately chose to give birth because the reported termination would have been incomplete. Finally, the analyzed data has been taken only from reported terminated pregnancies, and thus necessarily excludes data for terminations that may have occurred but were not reported.”

Indiana Department of Health

To read the full report, which includes additional geographic and provider information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
ballstatedailynews.com

Indiana laws that go into affect this month

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. The site combines daily coverage with in-depth scrutiny, political awareness and insightful commentary. Dozens of Indiana laws took effect July 1 including a new tax on vaping...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

These new Indiana laws take effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Dozens of Indiana laws take effect today, including a new tax on vaping products, a ban on transgender females playing on girls sports teams and the elimination of handgun permits. Overall, more than 150 bills passed during the legislative session but some went into...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana report shows 8.5% increase in abortions during 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana rose by 8.5% last year, according to a state Department of Health report released Friday. The data release comes as lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Legislature prepare to debate tighter abortion laws later this month, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to the procedure.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
FOX59

Bill would give Indiana communities more say over fireworks use

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is continuing her push to increase the number of days local governments can decide when to allow fireworks. Indiana law currently blocks local governments from restricting fireworks use between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through 9. On July 4, […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Race And Ethnicity#Pregnancies#Idoh#African American#Hispanic#Latino
Fox 59

New laws begin today in Indiana

More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
INDIANA STATE
clayconews.com

Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year for 2021 Named

LOWELL, IN - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
LOWELL, IN
22 WSBT

Indiana lawmaker looks to make adoption cheaper

As debate over abortion rights heats up in Indiana, a local state representative is looking to find a way to make adoption easier and cheaper. As Indiana lawmakers prepare for their special session next month following the Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling, State Representative Tim Wesco (R) has an idea.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX59

Indiana anti-abortion advocates keeping eye on ‘abortion by mail’

While state Republican lawmakers consider what additional abortion restrictions they may put in place during a special legislative session beginning later this month, some pro-life advocates are concerned with mailboxes. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a staunch anti-abortion advocate told FOX59, “We are concerned that abortifacients could be trafficked into the state.” Trafficked… through the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

READI PROGRAM BEGINS IN INDIANA

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana's power grid at high risk for energy emergencies

GREENSBURG, Indiana — Rhonda Jackson isn’t counting on the utility industry to keep her water pumps running at Jackson’s Nursery in Greensburg, Indiana. The company has invested more than $200,000 since 2016 to install rooftop solar panels and an emergency backup generator. “If the electric went down...
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy