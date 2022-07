MOTFORT, Wis. — One man was killed Thursday after a semi and van collided on a rural Grant County highway, sheriff’s office officials said. The crash happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and Bethel Road, west of Montfort. When crews got to the scene, they found that a Ford van had been driving west on the highway and turned in front of a semi that was traveling east on Highway 18.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO