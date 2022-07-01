ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Groundbreaking set for RI’s first Topgolf location

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AYFJ_0gSSbzUl00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of being in development , the state of Rhode Island is finally set to get its first Topgolf facility.

A spokesperson for the Carpianato Group said they plan to host a groundbreaking ceremony on July 13 to kick off construction of the Cranston location.

The developers were given the all-clear to build the facility at the site of the former Citizens Bank headquarters.

The Cranston Planning and Zoning Commissioner approved a zoning change to accommodate the changes needed to build the facility back in December 2018.

In January 2020, the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to a final zoning change needed before the Carpionato Group could submit its finalized plan.

The additional changes brought a restaurant and drive-thru to the facility, along with the sale of cars, recreational vehicles and boats.

Topgolf advertises itself as a sports and entertainment company with more than 50 locations globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket’s Fairlawn Pool opens for summer

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a weekend to cool off at the pool and some residents in Pawtucket tell us, they’re excited to have the city’s public pool open again. The Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool officially opened for summer on Saturday. The city announced that both the police and fire departments are once […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island triples free sunscreen dispensers available this summer

SCARBOROUGH BEACH, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is tripling the number of sunscreen dispensers available at state beaches and parks, offering people a free way to help protect their skin from the sun. "We want to be able to provide as many visitors and Rhode Islanders with sunblock as...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Sports
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
Cranston, RI
Government
Cranston, RI
Cars
City
Cranston, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI 12 News

Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
SCITUATE, RI
tripsavvy.com

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carpianato Group#Citizens Bank#The Cranston Planning#The City Council#The Carpionato Group#Nexstar Media Inc
travelonlinetips.com

Plan a getaway to this historic Rhode Island coastal retreat

The saying “they don’t build them like this anymore” is definitely utilized to the grand buttercup-yellow Ocean House lodge, perched on a hillock in Watch Hill, a comparatively quiet village of Westerly on Rhode Island’s western shoreline. There has been a resort of renown right here...
WPRI 12 News

FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
CRANSTON, RI
The Maine Writer

Parades in Maine July 3rd and 4th

Maine will celebrate the Fourth of July with many parades. There will be boat parades, bike parades, dog parades, doll carriage parades, and even ATV parades. Come out and show your patriotism while enjoying one of these parades on the 3rd and 4th. If you do attend any of the parades and take pictures you can email them to me at email the Maine Writer with your name and the parade you attended, and I will showcase your photos in a future article about Maine's 4th of July celebrations. Have a safe and fun 4th of July everyone!
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Brown University Is Gobbling Up Providence

Rhode Island taxpayers are paying to subsidize housing projects then bought by Brown University. Many in Rhode Island believe that the number one challenge facing the state is the unaffordability of housing. The median price of a single-family home is now $420,000, far outside the reach of most Rhode Islanders.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Ashley Kalus, candidate for Governor

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. features leaders in Rhode Island – this week Ashley Kalus, Republican candidate for Governor. They talk about why Kalus wanted to run for Governor, what inspires her, what the issues are that are important to Rhode Island in the campaign that she will focus on.
EDUCATION
GoLocalProv

The Biggest Bills That Passed and Failed in RI in 2022

The stream of bill-signing ceremonies is coming to an end and it is time to look at what the General Assembly got passed this year -- and what failed. Going into this session, the state was coming off the impacts of the pandemic health and economic crisis. The General Assembly...
POLITICS
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Veterans Can Get Up to 10 Gallons of Free Gas

Veterans and active military members can pump up to ten gallons of free gas into their vehicles on Friday, July 1 until noon, as appreciation for their service. Head to the Sunoco gas station at 101 Pleasant View Ave. in Smithfield with your veteran or active military ID to get your gas. This offer applies to the first 200 cars in line. With gas prices skyrocketing, a chance like this to save is a great way to honor the men and women of Rhode Island who have served in the armed forces. Sponsored by business owners Robert Skeffintgton, Robert Santilli and Billy Hogan, the lifelong friends partnered up to pay for 90 percent of the gas while Sunoco provides the remaining 10 percent.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Narragansett fireworks postponed for severe weather conditions

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Town of Narragansett has postponed its fireworks scheduled for Saturday, July 2 due to severe weather. The town will now hold them on Friday, July 15 at dusk. The rescheduled fireworks show will begin after a performance by the Rhode Island Philharmonic which starts...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy