NYC Fourth of July weekend forecast: Thunderstorms throughout the day Saturday

By Ang Brusgard
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The three-day weekend is expected to get off to a gloomy start, with storms forecasted throughout the day on Saturday. AccuWeather forecaster John Gresiak spoke with the Advance/SILive.com...

First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 7/1 Friday morning forecast

Good morning! Things are heating up and we’re heading into the holiday weekend with sizzlin’ sunshine. Today will be the hottest of this stretch with temps climbing into the low 90s, feeling more like the mid 90s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds as the day goes on. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible by late afternoon, especially to the west.
CBS New York

No end in sight to July 4 weekend flight delays and cancellations

NEWARK, N.J. -- Saturday could be another chaotic day for people traveling for the Fourth of July.Long lines, delays and canceled flights have plagued thousands of people across the country in the days leading up to the holiday.There are dozens of delays and cancellations Saturday at Newark, LaGuardia and Kennedy Airports, according to FlightAware.com.Adding to the chaos, weather was also impacting flights in the Tri-State Area. All three local airports had Saturday afternoon ground stops due to thunderstorms in the area.There appears to be no end in sight. Experts say travelers should pack their patience as the weekend progresses, CBS2's...
40J Fireworks 2022: Where to Snag the Best Seats in Brooklyn!

Brooklyn, we’re finally out of the pandemic and can celebrate this 4th of July with relative freedom (but while exercising still some measure of caution). It feels good; it feels great to be outside!. The 46th anniversary of the Macy’s light and sound extravaganza is back! A beautiful pyrotechnic...
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.
July 4th Fireworks NOT Visible From Brooklyn Heights, the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park

It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
News 12

Orchard Beach reports good water quality, but swimmers are wary

Beachgoers at Orchard Beach say they are concerned about its water quality. Last weekend, the city Department of Heath reported higher than usual amounts of bacteria in the water. This weekend the health department has reported good water quality at all of the city beaches. The city Department of Health...
The Staten Island Advance

Listeria outbreak linked to ice cream brand: CDC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A listeria outbreak that has killed one and sickened nearly two dozen people has been linked to a Florida ice cream brand, federal authorities said. Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream has been identified as the source of the listeria spread that has caused 23 illnesses across 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of the 23 sickened, 22 were hospitalized.
thezoereport.com

How To Explore The Hamptons Like A Local

A vibrant collection of historic towns, the Hamptons is where New York City residents flock come summer to soak in the idyllic sandy beaches, al fresco dining, and cozy wood-shingled summer homes that are every bit as charming as they are opulent. Geographically speaking, the Hamptons spans across Long Island’s South Fork from West Hampton to Montauk — or as the locals call it, “The End”— just east of NYC. While it's certainly nice to have a summer house in this East-end enclave, it’s not necessary when it comes to exploring the local eateries, farm stands, vineyards, and sandy shores that have captured the hearts of not just New York natives, but people from all over the world.
