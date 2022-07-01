ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

One dead in head-on crash on County Road 315

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — On Saturday evening, a driver traveling southbound on County Road 315 lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the path of another driver heading north on County Road 315, Florida Highway Patrol says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The crash resulted in...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
actionnewsjax.com

Increasing rain coverage for the rest of this week

Jacksonville, Fl — Expect better rain chances the next couple of days thanks to a surge of tropical moisture and an upper level disturbance. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking some true tropical downpours that we’re accustomed to for this time of the year. “Quick...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Clay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on County Road 315 at Rivers Road just before 8 p.m. Friday. According to FHP, the 28-year-old driver...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
southernillinoisnow.com

Pilot seriously hurt, co-pilot killed in Metro-East plane crash

State police say a co-pilot was killed and a pilot received life-threatening injuries in a single-engine plane crash in Madison County in the Metro-East late Saturday morning. Preliminary information indicates the aircraft took off from St. Louis Metro East Airport and for unknown reasons, the aircraft lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road just west of Illinois Route 4.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
News4Jax.com

Former Duval County emergency preparedness director dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Duval County Emergency Preparedness Director Steven Woodard has died, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday. He was 64. Woodard joined the city in 2013 and led the Emergency Preparedness Divison until this March, when he retired. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he was “deeply saddened...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

SWAT team member injured in operation is out of the hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member injured during an operation is out of the hospital. The identity of the deputy hasn’t been released, but officials say he is now recovering at home. On Wednesday, while executing a search warrant near northwest...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Independence Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Due to the observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling, and yard...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

