Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County in northern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 306 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Juniper Springs, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Juniper Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO