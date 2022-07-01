Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Schley, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Twiggs The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bibb County in central Georgia Northwestern Twiggs County in central Georgia Northeastern Houston County in central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huber, or 7 miles southeast of Macon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Macon, Warner Robins, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Rutland, Fitzpatrick, Ripley, Huber, Dry Branch, Elberta, Franklinton, Middle Georgia Regional Airport and Bullard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO