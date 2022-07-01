Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McPherson County in central Kansas Northwestern Harvey County in south central Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 506 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hesston, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, Hesston, North Newton and Moundridge. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 35 and 46. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARVEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO