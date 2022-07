Poor girl. According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she was “foul hooked” by a few fishermen, and was reported by the Okaloosa Island Pier near Fort Walton Beach, which is about 165 miles west of Tallahassee. The pier said via […] The post A 217-Pound Loggerhead Turtle Was Discovered Dragging Tires, Fishing Rods, & More In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

