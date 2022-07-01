ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Level Cap Increase Leaked

By Michael Trevithick
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 2 days ago
A recent leak reveals a long-awaited increase of the Apex Legends level cap might be coming in the near future. For most of the game’s history, players were unable to progress their account past level 500. Soon, the cap is rumored to rise to 700. Dedicated players are...

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

