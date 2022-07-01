ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents arrested after baby ODs on fentanyl

By Kate Singh
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KXRM ) — An investigation into the 2021 death of a Colorado Springs child has resulted in the arrest of both parents this month.

Colorado Springs Police Department’s Crimes Against Children unit was notified of the death of 15-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio on Nov. 12, 2021. The unit’s investigation revealed Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose in his home.

His parents, Joenny Astacio, 36 and Kira Villalba, 29, were both found to be under the influence of fentanyl at the time of Cairo’s death. When law enforcement officers searched the home, they reported finding drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics.

On June 10, detectives arrested Astacio and Villalba for child abuse knowingly/recklessly resulting in death, which is a class two felony.

“I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic,” CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said. “The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

