Cincinnati, OH

Mets to activate ace Max Scherzer on Tuesday

By Steve Adams
 2 days ago
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mets ace Max Scherzer tells reporters he'll be activated from the injured list and return to the Major League mound next Tuesday when the team is in Cincinnati (Twitter link via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com).

It'll be the first appearance in just over six weeks for Scherzer, who suffered an oblique strain in mid-May. That came with a six-to-eight week recovery timetable, and the eight-time All-Star wound up landing on the earlier end of that estimate. Needless to say, that's a welcome development given Scherzer's importance to the club.

At the time of the injury, New York sat seven games clear of their competitors in the NL East. That gap has been closed to 3 1/2 entering play Friday, although that's in large part due to an excellent run from the defending champion Braves. The Mets have gone 21-15 in Scherzer's absence, regressing a bit from their early-season form but generally continuing to play well in spite of the absence of their two co-aces. Jacob deGrom, of course, has yet to pitch this season after suffering a scapular injury during spring training.

Signed to a record-setting three-year contract over the winter, Scherzer had continued to thrive in his new environs before getting hurt. Through his first eight starts as a Met, he's tossed 49 2/3 frames of 2.54 ERA ball, striking out an elite 30.6% of opposing hitters.

